Thousands of pies are pre-ordered for Thanksgiving

Michael Gerstner and his team at Margie's Sweet Shop are busy making 1200 pre-ordered pies for families across Texoma to have for Thanksgiving.

There are 500 pies for walk-ins.

"You just got to have pie on Thanksgiving," Gerstner said. "Everybody enjoys pie."

They worked about 72 hours straight baking the 1700 pies.

The pies are handmade from the crust to the top. The turn around after Thanksgiving is quick.

The focus immediately switches to Christmas cookies and cakes.

They kick-off the Christmas festivities on Small Business Saturday with a visit from Santa Clause and free cookies for the kids.

This is a shop tradition for the last 30 years.

