Assault sends one man to hospital

One man was taken to jail and another to the hospital after a fight on 8th street.

Wichita Falls police believe it was connected to another assault that happened earlier Wednesday that involved a woman.

When police arrived they say one man was knocked out.

Our crews on the scene were told another man continued to hit him as he was on the ground.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with head injuries.

The suspect was arrested on an assault charge.

