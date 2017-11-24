Black Friday Thoughts

Now that you've had your second or third helping of turkey and dressing, you're probably searching the internet for any good deals. Black Friday gets underway soon, or in the case of some stores, already in full swing. We wanted to know how you felt about it.

"I love it. I think it's fun, I think it's an experience trying to beat everyone to the best deals especially if there's a TV involved," said Wichita Falls shopper, Gabriel Martinez.

"I think Black Friday is crazy. I try to avoid it as much as I can," said Wichita Falls shopper, Bryon Petersen.

Whether you love it or hate it, Black Friday is one of the most popular shopping days of the year. It officially starts the Christmas season but for some employees who have to work, it could damper their Thanksgiving. So we asked you how you felt about employees having to work on Thanksgiving.

"I feel so bad for them. I mean it's so crazy in there, they have a hard enough time as it is. And then you get however many hundreds of people want to come in there and I've seen people literally block stacks of things with their bodies. It's nuts," said Petersen.

"That's the drawback, I think, when people have to work on Thanksgiving. I mean you have to sacrifice family and the holiday for people's greed, " said Martinez.

But there are some pros.

"You know, I think it's a pretty cool deal they can hire extra people during the holiday times. It gives a lot of people extra holiday hours, overtime, and jobs that they normally wouldn't have had otherwise," said Petersen.

I also asked would you choose a company that gives their employees Thanksgiving off versus a company that makes them work during the holiday.

"I would, I think so. I think it just shows a company responsibility to have their employees actually be able to take the entire day to spend time with their family and sort of unwind and relax a bit," said Martinez.

But there is another option.

"I would order online," said Petersen.

