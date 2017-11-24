Texoma shops on Black Friday

Richard Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, tenders his resignation.
Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked a mosque in volatile Sinai Peninsula, leaving dozens of casualties.
British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.
The hunt for a good bargain continued on Friday night, Black Friday. Shoppers waited in line since morning and some even earlier. Stores like the Wichita Falls JC Penney and Target opened Thanksgiving Day, JC Penney stayed open for 32 hours. "Black Friday is serious," Lacey Tomme said. But, it is not so serious she would miss spending time with her family.
Cooler weekend with more warm weather on Monday.
