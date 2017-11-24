Texoma shops on Black Friday

The hunt for a good bargain continued for Texomans on Friday night, Black Friday.

Some shoppers waited in line since morning and some even earlier. Stores like the Wichita Falls JC Penney and Target opened Thanksgiving Day, JC Penney stayed open for 32 hours.

"Black Friday is serious," Lacey Tomme said. But, it is not so serious she would miss spending time with her family.

"I prefer to have your dinner, Thanksgiving, normally and get up early and face the crowd," Tomme said. "It's exciting and gets your adrenaline going and gets you ready for Christmas."

She did start shopping early but she did it online. She said when she saw the long lines and decided it was not the best choice to stay and shop.

"The line [on Thursday] was way past the Christmas stuff so I decided to come back [Friday]."

She was not the only one to choose to shop after Thanksgiving. Rob Kirkland said he had dinner with his family and spent time with friends afterward.

"Honestly, I'm not a huge fan of Black Friday shopping but I do it because the lady asks me to so I'm here," Rob Kirkland.

Some retail workers said they were not so lucky to enjoy quality time with loved ones.

"It makes it a little bit tough sometimes on the day itself but it's even extra special after the event you can spend time with your family after," Kathleen Lauck JC Penney General Manager said. More than 1,000 people made their way inside JC Penney within an hour of opening Thursday at 2:00 p.m...

Kelly Beaver, the store team leader at Target, said it was busy ever since they opened the store at 6:00 p.m. Thursday and 6:00 a.m. Friday.

Other shoppers are turning to new ways to save for the holidays to avoid the long lines, like shopping on Cyber Monday or Small Business Saturday.

