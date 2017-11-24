Local money supports local businesses on Saturday

Richard Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, tenders his resignation.
Richard Cordray, the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, tenders his resignation.
British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.
British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.
Rosemary Bilquist, 43, was out walking Wednesday evening when she was shot.
Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked a mosque in volatile Sinai Peninsula, leaving dozens of casualties.
Egyptian security officials say militants have attacked a mosque in volatile Sinai Peninsula, leaving dozens of casualties.
The shopping focus shifts to Small Business Saturday. Brooke Willis, owner and chocolatier of B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate said it's not quite as hectic as Black Friday but important for the local economy. "Shop small is really important to me because there are local businesses here that are small, and family owned just like we are," Willis said, "and I think it's so important to support that...
The shopping focus shifts to Small Business Saturday. Brooke Willis, owner and chocolatier of B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate said it's not quite as hectic as Black Friday but important for the local economy. "Shop small is really important to me because there are local businesses here that are small, and family owned just like we are," Willis said, "and I think it's so important to support that...