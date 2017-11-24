Local money supports local businesses on Saturday

The shopping focus is small on Saturday but it could have a big impact for many in the community.

Brooke Willis, owner and chocolatier of B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate, said Small Business Saturday it's not quite as hectic as Black Friday but important for the local economy.

"Shop small is really important to me because there are local businesses here that are small, and family owned just like we are," Willis said, "and I think it's so important to support that and Wichita Falls has been really supportive with that."

Willis brought the idea for B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate to the United States after spending time in Europe when her husband was stationed overseas on exchange.

"Every truffle that we make is hand done. Like everything is hand painted. The chocolate is hand tempered. Everything is as old chocolate practice as you could be," Willis said.

On Saturday they will have drawings for free truffles, a hot cocoa bar set up, 20% off apparel and gourmet baking supplies, and 15% off all chocolate.

They will also have a giving tree set up for people to write blessings to each other.

Michael Gerstner Owner of Margie's Sweet Shop said Small Business Saturday is a way for them to give back to their customers.

"Everybody is so good to our family. We've been here since 1970 and we like to have Santa Clause come visit us and everybody gets to come and bring their cameras. The kids and adults, they can get free cookies and a picture with Santa," Gerstner said.

Other deals include 50% off in the boutique and buy one get one pastry.

"All of our money goes right back into the city, Gerstner said, "right back into this community. All the workers here are local. All of our workers grow up and they have their families here and so I feel like a small business is great in that area."

"It's important to try to keep the money in Wichita Falls with our local, small businesses especially because they're run by people who live here who are brought up in Wichita Falls," Sandra Tressler said of Bountiful Blessings Boutique and Gift Shop.

She said she strives to keep her prices affordable.

"I opened this door because I was actually a nurse and I had some health problems. I had a surgery and some complications and I wasn't able to love on patients so I was looking for something else to do and God made it possible for me to open up this store," Tressler said.

She said the family like atmosphere is what makes owning a small business special. Bountiful Blessings just moved from downtown to 1712 B 9th street about 2 months ago. Tressler said Small Business Saturday will be similar to the re-opening they just had.

"We're going to have refreshments, Tressler said, "everything in the store will be 15% off all day. We're going to play some games, have some games and prizes. We'll have a drawing for $50 dollars in store credit. We will also have flash sales throughout the day."

