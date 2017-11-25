Fantasy of Lights basketball tournament: Friday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Fantasy of Lights basketball tournament: Friday

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Hirschi's Jaylen Cox hits a three-point shot against St. Mark's / Source: KAUZ Hirschi's Jaylen Cox hits a three-point shot against St. Mark's / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Large School Boys

Pool A

St. Mark's    61
#15 Hirschi  51

Hirschi       46
El Dorado  37

Pool B

Greenhill        83
Wichita Falls  63

Grace Baptist  71
Wichita Falls   80

Pool C

Lubbock Trinity  46
Rider                  78

Rider  55
Hutto  49

Large School Girls

Rider             40
#20 Melissa  60

Chisholm Trail  37
Bowie               35

Lub. Trinity  57
Hirschi         67

Wichita Falls  9
Palo Duro    90

Bowie            50
#20 Melissa  57

Palo Duro  51
Rider          63

Hirschi              35
Chisholm Trail  59

Wichita Falls  4
Saginaw       55

Small School Girls

Whiteface    36
Archer City  43

Christ Academy  13
Quanah               31

City View  17
Seymour  38

Quanah     28
Whiteface  30

Seymour      35
Valley View  26

Archer City  49
Anson          30

City View             27
Christ Academy  40

