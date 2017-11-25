Fantasy of Lights basketball tournament: Friday

Scores from all games involving Texoma teams on Friday in the 38th Fantasy of Lights basketball tournament!
Scores from all games involving Texoma teams on Friday in the 38th Fantasy of Lights basketball tournament!
The Mustang women's basketball team won its 3rd-straight on Friday in San Antonio, but the men's 2-game win streak was snapped in Florida
The Mustang women's basketball team won its 3rd-straight on Friday in San Antonio, but the men's 2-game win streak was snapped in Florida
Prosecutors had called Oscar Pistorius' original six-year sentence "shockingly" lenient.
Prosecutors had called Oscar Pistorius' original six-year sentence "shockingly" lenient.