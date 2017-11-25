Mustang women beat St. Mary's, men fall in Florida

Mustangs stifle Rattlers in 2nd half for 3rd-straight win

Midwestern State's defensive intensity proved too much for St. Mary's (Texas) as the Mustangs rolled to a 62-47 win Friday night at the STMU Thanksgiving Classic at Bill Greehey Arena.

MSU limited the Rattlers to 25-percent shooting in the second half outscoring the opposition 41-21 to claim its second straight win to move to 3-1 on the season.

The Mustangs proved just as efficient on the offensive end 52-percent from the field spin a 26-21 halftime deficit into a 15-point win.

Senior forward Micheline Mercelita paced the Mustangs with 13-points and matched Hanna Reynolds and Liz Cathcart with seven rebounds. Overall, MSU carried a plus-7 edge on the glass.

Midwestern scored the first 13 points coming out of the half to take a 34-26 lead on Whitney Taylor jumper in the paint with 4:31 to go in the third period. The Mustangs pushed the lead into double figures with a 7-0 run at the beginning of the fourth period to claim ad 47-36 lead on Avery Queen's triple with 7:58 to play.

Cathcart added eight points for the Mustangs, while Kristin Rydelll added seven. Senior Kristen Rydel. pitched, while Reynolds and Queen notched six points each.

Arysia Porter poured in 18 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists to pace the Rattlers.

Midwestern State takes on No. 8 Lubbock Christian in the finale of the St. Mary's Thanksgiving Classic Saturday afternoon at Bill Greehey Arena. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.

The Lady Chaps fell to top-ranked Ashland 79-66 earlier Friday afternoon.

Mustangs lose big lead, fall to Saint Leo in Florida

Midwestern State surrendered a 21-point first-half lead in an 88-84 loss to Saint Leo (Fla.) Friday afternoon in the Terrace Hotel Thanksgiving Classic at Florida Southern's George W. Jenkins Fieldhouse.



The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Mustangs, who fell to 2-4 on the season.



Sophomore Logan Hicks and senior Devante Pullum combined for 22 of MSU's 48 points in the first half as the Mustangs came out hot clipping the nets at a 58.6-percent clip.



The Mustangs connected on 7 of 10 shots from beyond the arc fueling a 18-0 run to turn a 13-9 deficit into a 27-13 lead after Hicks canned a pair of free throws at the 9:56 mark of the first half.



MSU extended the lead to a game-high 21 points following a pair of Romello Walker charity tosses with 5:57 to go before halftime before Saint Leo answered with a run of its own.



Kyran McClure capped a 23-1 run over the next five minutes with a 3-pointer at the 1:04 mark of the first half to give the Lions a 44-43 edge.



The Mustangs recovered with a Hicks jumper and traditional three-point play by Pullum in the final minute of the opening half to take a 48-46 lead into the break.



MSU pushed the lead back to six at 69-63 on a Josh Huntley jumper with 10:30 to play before Saint Leo delivered another big run -- this one 16-2 -- over the next four minutes to take a 79-71 lead with 6:13 to go.



The Mustangs fought back to take a brief lead on Trey Kennedy's jumper with 38 seconds to play, but Saint Leo's DeAndre King buried a triple and the Lions forced a turnover before Tyreece Brice put the game away with a pair of free throws with less than 10 seconds to play.



Kennedy and Hicks paced MSU with 17 points each, while Pullum pitched in 12.



Brice and King poured in 23 points each to pace Saint Leo which improved to 6-4.

Midwestern State closes the Terrace Hotel Thanksgiving Classic against host Florida Southern Saturday night at Jenkins Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (Central Time).