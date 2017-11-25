Gas heater causes garage fire

Militants attack Egyptian mosque, killing at least 235 on Sinai Peninsula.
Militants attack Egyptian mosque, killing at least 235 on Sinai Peninsula.
There's a crush of unfinished business facing lawmakers when they return to the Capitol, and it'd be considered a daunting to-do list even if Washington were working at peak efficiency.
There's a crush of unfinished business facing lawmakers when they return to the Capitol, and it'd be considered a daunting to-do list even if Washington were working at peak efficiency.
Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump's account of how he rejected the magazine's request for an interview and photo session ahead of its "Person of the Year" issue.
Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump's account of how he rejected the magazine's request for an interview and photo session ahead of its "Person of the Year" issue.
Fire officials said a gas heater is to blame for catching three separate buildings on the 2100 block of Avenue F just before 9:45 Saturday morning.
Fire officials said a gas heater is to blame for catching three separate buildings on the 2100 block of Avenue F just before 9:45 Saturday morning.