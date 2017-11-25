Gas heater causes garage fire - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Gas heater causes garage fire

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Photo Credit: Todd Ippolito Photo Credit: Todd Ippolito
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Fire officials said a gas heater is to blame for catching three separate buildings on the 2100 block of Avenue F just before 9:45 Saturday morning.

The fire department told Newschannel6 a person lit a gas heater in his garage and walked away. 

When he came back the garage was on fire.

The fire spread to another storage unit, the neighbor's garage, and neighbors fence before fire crews could put out the flames.

Firefighters worked for almost 2 hours putting out the flames.

No one was in the garage or hurt during the fire.

The estimated damage is $15,000 to $20,000.

