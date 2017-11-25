Christmas tree shortage hitting Texoma - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Christmas tree shortage hitting Texoma

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

This holiday season, a nationwide Christmas tree shortage could mean you won't get a tree at all if you don't buy one ahead of the crowd. 

Ted Drummond is the owner of T&T Tree Farm in Wichita Falls.

"We've sold probably 30 trees, since last Tuesday," said Drummond.

He is seeing first hand the threat of the Christmas tree shortage.

"We tried to get more trees they were out," said Drummond.  "We have one 15 foot tree in the bunch."

Drummond gets his trees from a farm in North Carolina.

He starts off ordering 120 trees, but when he called to get more he faced a problem.

"They wouldn't ship anymore because of the shortage," said Drummond.  "When those trees are gone, we're through."

A tight economy and less demand for real trees a decade ago hurt the industry.

"I think next year everything will kick back up," said Drummond.  "It takes them 3 or 4 years and they get a bad year it will take about 3 or 4 years to catch back up."

Drummond will sell until he runs out and even though there is a shortage, his price will stay the same.

"You better come get it now," said Drummond.  "They're going to run out.  Last year there wasn't a tree left in town."

Many tree lots are seeing a price increase on trees this year.

That is because the wholesale price on some trees went up nearly 50% this year because of the shortage.

In 2016, Drummond ran out of trees two weeks before Christmas.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

