Fantasy of Lights basketball tournament: Saturday

Fantasy of Lights Tournament Scores and highlights
Fantasy of Lights Tournament Scores and highlights
It took the Midwestern State Mustangs just three plays to get into the end zone Saturday against top-ranked Minnesota State in an NCAA Second Round playoffs game at Blakeslee Stadium. Unfortunately for the fifth-ranked Mustangs, they would run three or less plays seven of the next eight times they had the ball. The Mavericks (13-0) had no such trouble. They put up 49 straight points after spotting the Mustangs the early lead, running over the Lone Star Conference champions 63-21.
It took the Midwestern State Mustangs just three plays to get into the end zone Saturday against top-ranked Minnesota State in an NCAA Second Round playoffs game at Blakeslee Stadium. Unfortunately for the fifth-ranked Mustangs, they would run three or less plays seven of the next eight times they had the ball. The Mavericks (13-0) had no such trouble. They put up 49 straight points after spotting the Mustangs the early lead, running over the Lone Star Conference champions 63-21.
Midwestern State held No. 8 Lubbock Christian without a field goal over the final six minutes Saturday afternoon in the finale of the St. Mary's Thanksgiving Classic at Bill Greehey Arena. But it was only then the Mustangs deep rotation seemed to grind down LCU's potent starting five as the Lady Chaps held on for a 65-57 win to improve to 7-1 on the season. Sophomore forward Maddi Chitsey scored a game-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and was joined in double figures by fell...
Midwestern State held No. 8 Lubbock Christian without a field goal over the final six minutes Saturday afternoon in the finale of the St. Mary's Thanksgiving Classic at Bill Greehey Arena. But it was only then the Mustangs deep rotation seemed to grind down LCU's potent starting five as the Lady Chaps held on for a 65-57 win to improve to 7-1 on the season. Sophomore forward Maddi Chitsey scored a game-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and was joined in double figures by fell...