Fantasy of Lights basketball tournament: Saturday

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Rider's Ty Caswell celebrates after hitting the game winner to send Rider to the Fantasy of Lights championship game. / source: KAUZ Rider's Ty Caswell celebrates after hitting the game winner to send Rider to the Fantasy of Lights championship game. / source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Non District 

#1 Bowie     68
Springtown 49

Large School Boys

El Dorado        55
Grace Baptist  53

Hirschi            51
Wichita Falls  27

Rider        54
Greenhill  53

Lub. Trinity      82
Grace Baptist   67

Wichita Falls  52
Hutto             75

Greenhill  47
St. Mark's  62

Hirschi  41
Hutto    28

El Dorado  44
Lub. Trinty  59

Championship Game

St. Mark's  60
Rider         55

Large School Girls 

Melissa         41
Martin's Mill   71

Rider                 19
Chisholm Trial   28

Palo Duro  42
Bowie        37

Lub. Trinity  53 
Hirschi        48

Championship Game

Martin's Mill      58
Chisholm Trail  43  

3rd Place Game

Melissa   42
Rider      51

Wichita Falls JV  11
Palo Duro           70

Lub. Trinity  45
Saginaw      48

Small School Girls 

Haskell        55
WhiteFace   37

Seymour      25
Archer City   40

Valley View  67
Millsap         45

Quanah  24
Anson    25

Championship Game

Haskell        54
Archer City  38

3rd Place Game

Whiteface  41
Seymour  44

Christ Academy  24
Valley View         32

Anson      60
City View  25

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

