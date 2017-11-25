WF Salvation Army Commanding Officers to retire

Militants attack Egyptian mosque, killing at least 235 on Sinai Peninsula.
There's a crush of unfinished business facing lawmakers when they return to the Capitol, and it'd be considered a daunting to-do list even if Washington were working at peak efficiency.
Several Salvation Army bell ringers are outside of stores looking for donations. While they're working to help others those in charge of the Wichita Falls chapter are celebrating the years they have done the same. Major Robert and Major Charma Green are preparing to retire after almost 40 years of serving the community.
Time magazine is disputing President Donald Trump's account of how he rejected the magazine's request for an interview and photo session ahead of its "Person of the Year" issue.
Less windy with highs near 70 on Sunday.
