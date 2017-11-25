Freestone County Sheriff's Office to hold prayer service for fal - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Freestone County Sheriff's Office to hold prayer service for fallen Trooper Allen

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety) (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

The Freestone County Sheriff's Office said they will hold a prayer service for Trooper Allen who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving day after conducting a traffic stop on I-45 near Fairfield. 

The sheriff's office is welcoming anyone to join, the service will take place at the Freestone County Courthouse, Sunday, Nov. 26. The service will begin at 6 p.m.

The sheriff's office also said a DPS vehicle was on its way to the courthouse. It will be parked in front for people to place flowers and cards. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly