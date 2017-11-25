Kell House to host special Santa House event

The Kell House is inviting the community to their 34th annual Santa House before it's open to the public.

The event will take place on Tuesday, November 28th from 6 p.m to 8 p.m.

It will include many perks in addition to the normal Santa House offerings, such as a special holiday photo booth, a Christmas goodie-bag from Saint Nick, and more.

Groups are limited to 6 children and only 9 time slots are available.

Admission is $25 per child and includes one adult admission. Additional adults are $5.

The Kell House Museum is located at 900 Bluff Street.

