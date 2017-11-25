MSU Woman's late run not enough against No. 8 Lubbock Christian - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

MSU Woman's late run not enough against No. 8 Lubbock Christian

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
SAN ANTONIO, TX (KAUZ) -

Midwestern State held No. 8 Lubbock Christian without a field goal over the  final six minutes Saturday afternoon in the finale of the St. Mary's Thanksgiving Classic at Bill Greehey Arena.

But it was only then the Mustangs deep rotation seemed to grind down LCU's potent starting five as the Lady Chaps held on for a 65-57 win to improve to 7-1 on the season.

Sophomore forward Maddi Chitsey scored a game-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and was joined in double figures by fellow starters Tess Bruffey (14 points, 11 rebounds), Caitlyn Cunyus (12 points) and Olivia Robertson (11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists).

Lubbock Christian, whose only loss came Friday afternoon to No. 1 Ashland, used consecutive buckets by Cunyus and Bobbi Chitsey to push its lead to 12-7 at the end of the first period.The Lady Chaps lead grew to 11 at the half and to 16 at the end of the third before taking a 63-43 lead on a Bobbi Chitsey layup with 6:20 to go. It would be LCU's last field goal.

MSU junior Chelsea Adams started a 10-0 spurt for the Mustangs as Jasmine Richardson and Liz Cathcart drove for consecutive layup before Richardson knocked down a pair of free throws with 2:08 to go to pull within 63-53.

Cunyus knocked down two charity tosses at the 1:16 mark. Those were the only points the Lady Chaps scored down the stretch, but despite a layup by Adams and a put-back jumper by Cathcart the Mustangs were only able to climb back to within eight.

Cathcart paced all MSU players iwth 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists while Hannah Reynolds (6 rebounds) and Whitney Taylor added eight points each as 11 of MSU's 14 players to hit the court scored points.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for MIdwestern State which fell to 3-2.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved

