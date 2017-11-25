MSU Woman's late run not enough against No. 8 Lubbock Christian

Midwestern State held No. 8 Lubbock Christian without a field goal over the final six minutes Saturday afternoon in the finale of the St. Mary's Thanksgiving Classic at Bill Greehey Arena. But it was only then the Mustangs deep rotation seemed to grind down LCU's potent starting five as the Lady Chaps held on for a 65-57 win to improve to 7-1 on the season. Sophomore forward Maddi Chitsey scored a game-high 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting and was joined in double figures by fell...
Scores from all games involving Texoma teams on Friday in the 38th Fantasy of Lights basketball tournament!
The Mustang women's basketball team won its 3rd-straight on Friday in San Antonio, but the men's 2-game win streak was snapped in Florida
