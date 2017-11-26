Kids collect food for P.E.T.S. pantry

One Texoma family is making sure dogs and cats in Wichita Falls have something to eat every day.

Kohen and Kresee Maroney have collected dog and cat food for several years to donate to P.E.T.S.

A non-profit Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic in Wichita Falls that has a food pantry program.

"We take the money and then we'll go buy dog food and we'll take dog food that people give us," Kresee said.

All of this started when Kohen asked for dog food on his birthday.

"I think he was probably four or five," Kendra Maroney, Kohen and Kresee's mom said. "He knew for his birthday he would get presents from obviously us and our families so he thought why don't I ask for dog food donations instead of toys."

Kohen discovered on average the Pantry would serve up to 500 pets per month, so he wanted to help by collecting food with the help of friends and family members.

"I love animals so I want food so they can eat instead of me getting a new game," Kohen said.

In 2015 they collected almost 800 pounds of food and last year they were able to donate a little over 1,600 pounds.

"It's like exciting and fun to add it to this big pile," Kohen said.

"It makes us feel good and happy that we can help dogs and animals," Kresee said.

The Maroney's will turn in all donations the first week of January and hope they are able to meet their goal of 2,000 pounds of food this year.

If you would like to donate to Khoen and Kresee's P.E.T.S. food drive, you can do so by reaching out to Kendra on Facebook or by taking the food to P.E.T.S. on 500 Wichita St, Wichita Falls, TX 76306.

Be sure to say it's for Khoen and Kresee's P.E.T.S food drive so they can keep count.

