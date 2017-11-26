Couple prepares for Archer City Christmas

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is defending Democratic Rep. John Conyers as an "icon" for women's rights and declining to say whether the longtime lawmaker should resign over allegations that he sexually...
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi is defending Democratic Rep. John Conyers as an "icon" for women's rights and declining to say whether the longtime lawmaker should resign over allegations that he sexually harassed female staff members.
Minnesota Sen. Al Franken is talking to a handful of local media outlets in his first interviews since he was swept into a nationwide tide of sexual harassment allegations.
One job, two people - and two very different views on how to lead consumer protection agency.
There's a crush of unfinished business facing lawmakers when they return to the Capitol, and it'd be considered a daunting to-do list even if Washington were working at peak efficiency.
One Texoma family is making sure dogs and cats in Wichita Falls have something to eat every day. Kohen and Kresee Maroney have collected dog/cat food for several years to donate to P.E.T.S.