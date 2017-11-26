Couple prepares for Archer City Christmas

Archer City Christmas is right around the corner, and it's all thanks to Gregg Miller and his wife Judy, who wanted to bring Christmas to the community 3 years ago, after seeing Christmas in the square of smaller towns, and wanted to bring it to Archer City.

"We just wanted to create a small 'Hallmark' type of event," said creator Judy Miller.

The Millers wanted to bring holiday cheer to the town.

"We wanted to capture that small town feeling to bring the community together," said Gregg Miller.

"We want to make it like how it was in the old days."

The Christmas joy isn't an event put together overnight

The Millers along with volunteers start planning in September.

"We've been putting up posters, signs, and the banner," said Judy Miller.

"This year we've added another row of lights around the square. Our future hope is to light up the courthouse."

The first celebration was in 2015.

Since then, it has gained popularity.

"We're always adding and growing," said Gregg Miller.

"We have a better handle on what is going to take place and what to expect."

The holiday celebration has thousands of lights strung on top of buildings, a fifteen-foot tree, and an appearance from Old Saint Nick.

"I always get a warm fuzzy feeling this time of year," said Judy Miller.

The couples said it goes further than bringing holiday cheer.

"It is about coming together as one," said Judy Miller. "It's just the best feeling you can't buy that."

"It is a time where you can really visit with your neighbors," said Gregg Miller. "You may pass them every day, but with Archer City Christmas, you can sit down with them, grab a bite to eat, and really spend time together.

Archer City Christmas kicks off December 7th with a Santa Claus arriving on the square.

Then there will be a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on the square.

