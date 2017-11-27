WFFD investigate early morning fire on Tradewinds Road

WFFD at the scene of single-story structure fire (Source: KAUZ)

The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating an early morning house fire on the city's south side.

Numerous firefighters responded to the 4600 block of Tradewinds Road just after 2:30 a.m. Monday morning for a fully-engulfed single-story structure fire.

No injuries have been reported.

It's unknown how much damage was done or what caused the blaze.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved