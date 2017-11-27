Wichita Falls house fire claims lives of boy, elderly man

The Wichita Falls Fire Department confirmed late Monday morning an overnight fire claimed the lives of an elderly man and young boy.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 4600 block of Tradewinds Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The home was fully engulfed in flames. Officials said efforts were made to determine if residents were inside while firefighters battled the flames.

Eventually, they discovered there were at least two people inside. Upon further investigation, it was found that an 85-year-old man and 10-year-old boy had died.

Family members have confirmed the victims to be Tony Perez, 85, and Brian Perez, 10. A firefighter suffered smoke inhalation at the scene but was treated and released.

The family also told us the fire was caused by a space heater that was in the living room. Officials said the home and its contents were a total loss following the fire that took an hour to extinguish.

Newschannel 6 spoke with neighbors and family members of the deceased. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

