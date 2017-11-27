Burkburnett police arrest Manhunt Monday suspect

The Burkburnett Police Department has arrested this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.

Johnny Edward-Cole Blevins, 17, was wanted for Burglary of a Habitation.

Officials said a warrant was served on Monday morning at his home in Burkburnett.

The Wichita Falls Police Department sent the Manhunt Monday memo to Newschannel 6 around 8 a.m. and Blevins was in the Wichita County Jail a little after 9 a.m.

As of Monday afternoon, a bond had not been set.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

