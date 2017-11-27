Burkburnett police arrest Manhunt Monday suspect - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Burkburnett police arrest Manhunt Monday suspect

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Johnny Edward-Cole Blevins (Source: WCSO) Johnny Edward-Cole Blevins (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Burkburnett Police Department has arrested this week's Manhunt Monday suspect. 

Johnny Edward-Cole Blevins, 17, was wanted for Burglary of a Habitation.

Officials said a warrant was served on Monday morning at his home in Burkburnett.

The Wichita Falls Police Department sent the Manhunt Monday memo to Newschannel 6 around 8 a.m. and Blevins was in the Wichita County Jail a little after 9 a.m.

As of Monday afternoon, a bond had not been set. 

