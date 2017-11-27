Sizzling With 6: The Coo Room Turkey Salad Sandwich

Ingredients:
Shredded Turkey
Mayonnaise
Celery
Pecans
Cranberries
Sage
Thyme
Parsley
Salt and Pepper
Toasted Bread
Procedure:
Mix all the ingredients together and put it on the lightly toasted bread or bun of your choice and enjoy. If you would like to take advantage of this Sizzling With 6 deal where you spend only $10 and receive $20 worth of gift cards to The Coo Room or other local restaurants, click here.
