Sizzling With 6: The Coo Room Turkey Salad Sandwich

Ingredients:

Shredded Turkey

Mayonnaise

Celery

Pecans

Cranberries

Sage

Thyme

Parsley

Salt and Pepper

Toasted Bread

Procedure:

Mix all the ingredients together and put it on the lightly toasted bread or bun of your choice and enjoy.


