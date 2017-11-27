Sizzling With 6: The Coo Room Turkey Salad Sandwich - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Sizzling With 6: The Coo Room Turkey Salad Sandwich

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Sizzling With 6: The Coo Room Sizzling With 6: The Coo Room

Ingredients:

Shredded Turkey
Mayonnaise
Celery 
Pecans
Cranberries
Sage
Thyme
Parsley
Salt and Pepper 
Toasted Bread

Procedure:

Mix all the ingredients together and put it on the lightly toasted bread or bun of your choice and enjoy. If you would like to take advantage of this Sizzling With 6 deal where you spend only $10 and receive $20 worth of gift cards to The Coo Room or other local restaurants, click here.
 

Powered by Frankly