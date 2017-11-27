Christmas Tour of Homes is coming up

The Christmas Tour of Homes lets you see some beautiful homes decorated for the holiday season right here in Texoma.

The event will be Tuesday, December 5 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and tickets are $20 per person.

The homes that will be viewed are located at 2904 Harrison Blvd. from the family of Dale and Nann Harvey, Kevin and Ashley Parsons' home at 2025 Avondale, the home of Mark and Susan Kimes 3407 Westbury Lane, Ronald and Susan Gross' home at 3008 10 St. and finally Cliff and Sarah Swanson's home at 2406 Buena Vista.

All of these lovely homes are located in Wichita Falls. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved