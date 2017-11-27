BBB Bureau Brief: Holiday Donation Scams

Tuesday of this week is the National Day of Giving, also known as, #GivingTuesday.

The day is meant to help raise money for charities this holiday season.

While donating to a good cause is something many of us want to do this holiday season, the Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware of potential scams.

Watch out for similarities in the name of the organization and make sure you understand where your money is going.

Avoid on-the-spot donations decisions with unfamiliar organizations and be wary of emotional appeals.

Charities can be determined trustworthy through the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

