Texoma's Most Wanted

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA COUNTY, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list following the Thanksgiving holiday. 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. 

See if you recognize any of the following people:

Keith Porter
White Male
DOB: 04-24-59 Bro/Bro
185 Lbs. / 5'10" Tall
Wanted For: Burglary of a Building

Elizabeth Payne
White Female
DOB: 09-18-98 Blu/Red
140 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 U/1g

Manzel William
White Male
DOB: 04-10-80 Bro/Bro
1505 Lbs. / 5'10" Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Stevie Rawald
White Female
DOB: 09-07-84 Blk/Bro
110 Lbs. / 5'0" Tall
Wanted For: Fraudulent Intent to Obtain Controlled Substance

Brian Wadjun
White Male
DOB: 01-29-77 Bro/Bro
220 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off
Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g - U/200g

