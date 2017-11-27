The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list following the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward.

See if you recognize any of the following people:

Keith Porter

White Male

DOB: 04-24-59 Bro/Bro

185 Lbs. / 5'10" Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of a Building

Elizabeth Payne

White Female

DOB: 09-18-98 Blu/Red

140 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Revocation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 U/1g

Manzel William

White Male

DOB: 04-10-80 Bro/Bro

1505 Lbs. / 5'10" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation- Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Stevie Rawald

White Female

DOB: 09-07-84 Blk/Bro

110 Lbs. / 5'0" Tall

Wanted For: Fraudulent Intent to Obtain Controlled Substance

Brian Wadjun

White Male

DOB: 01-29-77 Bro/Bro

220 Lbs. / 5'09" Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off

Bond - Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g - U/200g

