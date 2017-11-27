Gun sales soar on biggest shopping day of the year

Black Friday saw a record number of gun sales and background checks.

Employees at Butch's Guns in Vernon said there is always a spike in gun sales this time of year due to various hunting seasons.

People also buy guns as gifts for the holidays. But reps also said they believe with recent attacks in the U.S. involving guns many are wanting to be armed and safe.

