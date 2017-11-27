Rain Possible With Evening Cold Front

Wildfire danger continues today as winds remain strong in Texoma. There is a cold front over Kansas which will sweep through Texoma this evening. A stray shower isn't out of the question with the arrival of the front. The best rain chances will remain north of Texoma. Temperatures will fall a little in the wake of the front. We'll see more seasonable readings both Wednesday and Thur with highs near 60 degrees. Based on this morning's weather data the weekend is looking pleasant, especially by December standards, with light winds and highs near 70.

John Cameron First Alert Meteorologist