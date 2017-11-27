UPDATE: Local law enforcement offices say phone lines back up

The Bowie Police Department says just before 11 p.m. Monday night the problems with their phone service has been resolved.

Newschannel 6 also reached out to the Montague, Young and Clay County Sheriff's Offices whose lines are up and running too.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Bowie Police Department said Monday AT&T is having problems which is impacting local law enforcement offices.

According to the department's Facebook page, they cannot receive landline calls or 911 calls.

Officials said they have been told Montague County and others are being impacted as well. Bowie PD said they were not told how long it will take to get everything back up and running.

Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock said on his officials Facebook page an AT&T line has been cut. According to his post lines have been redirected through Archer County dispatch and they are sending the information over radio to the respective agencies.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is also reporting an outage as well. Stay with Newschannel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story.

