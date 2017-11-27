Gun sales hit record high on Black Friday

Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year and gun purchases are included.

On Friday, the FBI received more than 200,000 background checks for gun purchases, a new single-day record.

In 2016, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System processed 27.5 million background checks. They're especially busy at this time of the year.

"We generally see our spike in gun sales between November 1 through Christmas," Store Manager of Butch's Guns in Vernon, Michael Krieg said. "People like to buy guns for gifts. We see it a lot with parents buying for their children."

Krieg said they were busy on Black Friday, but no more than any other year.

"Gun sales have been slow here recently but they are slowly picking up," Krieg said. "We offered our standard 10 percent off anything in the store. We get a really good response with that."

He believes the hunting season and holiday shopping are part of the reason for the spike but thinks recent attacks have people arming themselves because they don't feel safe.

"I do handgun classes about once a month," Krieg said. "Before I was averaging maybe five or six people a class. The past two classes I've done I've been averaging 10 to 15. People don't feel safe anymore."

One customer said they think the spike in gun sales is due to the current political landscape. Krieg said he doesn't think politics have played a role in gun sales since the last presidential race.

Four days ago Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered a systematic review of background checks in light of recent shootings around the country. Background checks are currently required for all purchases at licensed dealers.

