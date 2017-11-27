Man arrested for alleged theft with 2 previous convictions

A man, with two previous theft convictions, was arrested last week for theft.

On November 21 the victim called the Wichita Falls Police Department's front desk to report a theft from a home in the 3700 block of Clovis Drive in Wichita Falls.

The victim said a man pulled into his driveway, walked up to the front porch and stole the victim's surveillance camera valued at $200.

Video of the suspect and his vehicle was sent out by the WFPD. A sergeant with the department said the suspect was Matthew Gregory, 19.

Gregory, who was wanted for outstanding warrants, was taken into custody. WFPD officials said Gregory was driving the same vehicle in the video of the crime.

Based on the evidence and Gregory being positively identified as the suspect by the victim and WFPD officials, he was charged with Theft Under $2,500 With 2 or More Previous Convictions.

