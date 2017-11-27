More than 1,000 grams of drugs and $8,000 seized during traffic stop

Two men were arrested in Electra early this month following a traffic stop in Electra.

On November 9 around 2:34 a.m. a vehicle was clocked driving 86 mph in a 75 mph zone on U.S. 287 by an Electra police officer.

The driver was identified as Michael Anthony Samano, 28, and the passenger was identified as Fernando Rodriguez-Cantu, 22.

A records check on both suspects showed previous charges related to drugs. The officer asked to search the vehicle. Samano gave officers consent to search.

During a search of the vehicle and suspects, 1,705.1 grams of products that contained THC were found along with $8,012 in cash.

Both were arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, PG-2, Over 400 grams.

