HS football playoffs: Regional semifinal pairings

Pairings for the four remaining Texoma high school football teams, all of whom will play on Friday, December 1st...
Fantasy of Lights Tournament Scores and highlights
It took the Midwestern State Mustangs just three plays to get into the end zone Saturday against top-ranked Minnesota State in an NCAA Second Round playoffs game at Blakeslee Stadium. Unfortunately for the fifth-ranked Mustangs, they would run three or less plays seven of the next eight times they had the ball. The Mavericks (13-0) had no such trouble. They put up 49 straight points after spotting the Mustangs the early lead, running over the Lone Star Conference champions 63-21.
