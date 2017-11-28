HS football playoffs: Regional semifinal pairings

(Source: Midwestern State University)

Jonathan Lawton knocked down a pair of free throws with five seconds remaining to give Florida Southern an 88-87 win over Midwestern State in Saturday night's finale of the Terrace Hotel Thanksgiving Classic at George W. Jenkins Fieldhouse. It was the second of two narrow losses for the Mustangs at the holiday tournanment after dropping an 88-84 decision to Saint Leo on Friday. Midwestern appeared to take control of the game when Wanaah Bail's slam dunk gave the Mustangs an 81-71 le...