HS football playoffs: Regional semifinal pairings

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Here are the pairings for the four remaining Texoma high school football teams, all of whom will play on Friday, December 1st:

Reg. I-4A Div. I

Hirschi (10-2) vs Decatur (8-4), 7 p.m., C.H. Collins Complex in Denton

Reg. I-4A Div. II

#4 Graham (12-0) vs Sweetwater (10-2), 7 p.m., Abilene Christian University's Wildcat Stadium

Reg. II-3A Div. II

#8 Holliday (11-1) vs #2 Gunter (12-0), 7 p.m., Springtown

Reg. II-2A Div. II

Munday (9-3) vs #3 Muenster (12-0), 7 p.m., WF Memorial Stadium

    Tuesday, November 28 2017
