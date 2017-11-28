2018 Grammy Awards: List of nominees in top categories

The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring wedding
The engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is dominating newspaper front pages and morning news shows in Britain, as royal-watchers await details of the couple's spring wedding
Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."
Meghan Markle became an advocate for women when she was an 11-year-old elementary school student, and achieving gender equality remains a driving force for the fiance of Britain's Prince Harry and self-described "feminist."
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinner
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinner
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinner
Newly engaged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are lifting the veil of secrecy that shrouded their 18-month romance, revealing in their first joint interview that they met on a blind date and that Harry proposed over a roast chicken dinner
Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
Weeks of deals didn't stop shoppers from heading online to shop on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.
The Wichita Falls Police Department is reminding residents to keep the Grinch from stealing Christmas this year.
The Wichita Falls Police Department is reminding residents to keep the Grinch from stealing Christmas this year.
The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre invites you to the timeless tradition of The Nutcracker.
The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre invites you to the timeless tradition of The Nutcracker.
Wichita Falls is continuing its efforts to revitalize downtown.
Wichita Falls is continuing its efforts to revitalize downtown.