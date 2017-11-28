Man arrested for alleged group assault

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars accused of assaulting another man on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the 1800 block of Polk Street in reference to a possible disturbance around 4 p.m.

While en route the officers were flagged down at the intersection of Avenue H and Monroe Street where they found a 30-year-old man on the ground with a large wound on his head.

Police said the man was having difficulty speaking but told officers he had just been assaulted by a group of people he did not know.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Officers began speaking to witnesses who said a large rock, black pocket knife, and tree branch found at the scene were all used during the attack.

A witness also provided cell phone video of the assault. Officers found a man in the 1800 block of Polk that appeared to be the same man seen in the cell phone video assaulting the victim.

The man was identified as Casey Green, 20. While officers were speaking to Green he admitted to assaulting the victim and said he had been involved in a disturbance with the victim.

Green told officers he and two other suspects, an 18-year-old black man, and 19-year-old Hispanic man, went looking for the victim and found him in an empty lot in the 1800 block of Polk Street.

Green said the victim fled and Green threw a large rock at him that struck the victim in the back of his left shoulder. Green said once they caught up with the victim the three suspects began hitting the victim with a tree branch and kicking the victim in the head and body.

Green said a crowd began to form and witnesses said they were calling the police. That is when the suspects took off from the scene. Green was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail for Aggravated Assault. The other suspects were not found.

