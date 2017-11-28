Man arrested for alleged group assault

The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.
The house went up in flames early Monday morning claiming the lives of a 10-year-old boy and his grandfather.
Two law enforcement officers tell Newschannel 6 a cut phone line caused several Texoma law enforcement agencies unable to receive 911 calls on Tuesday.
Tuesday marked the sixth year of #GivingTuesday but with many still helping victims of the recent hurricanes two Wichita Falls non-profits said it's been a difficult year for giving.
