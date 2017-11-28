Christmas at the Park is this Saturday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Christmas at the Park is this Saturday

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
The Wichita Falls Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to it's annual Christmas in the Park event on Saturday.

The fun with Santa will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Scotland Park Elementary in the city's north side. 

Activities will include Santa's Great Candy Cane Scramble, train rides, clowns, balloon art, take-home crafts, carnival games and more. 

All activities are free for families to enjoy. For more information, you can contact the Recreation Office at (940) 761-7490.

If the weather is not cooperating the Candy Cane Scramble with be moved to Saturday, December 9 at 2 p.m. at Scotland Park.

