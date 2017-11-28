Oklahoma City Mayor in WF to talk downtown revitalization

Wichita Falls is continuing its efforts to revitalize downtown.

Tuesday, city leaders and business owners will hear from the Mayor of Oklahoma City, Mick Cornett, about the importance of downtown revitalization and what it can mean for the future of a city.

Mayor Cornett spearheaded efforts to revitalize Oklahoma City's downtown. Newschannel 6 Reporter Alex Achten will have the latest on this story on Newschannel 6.

