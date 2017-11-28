See The Nutcracker this Saturday in Wichita Falls

The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre invites you to the timeless tradition of The Nutcracker. This classic will be performed for the 55th time by the ballet at Memorial Auditorium.

There will be 2 performances on Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ticket prices range between $15 to $30. You can call the MPEC at 940-716-5500 for ticket information.

For more information, click here.

