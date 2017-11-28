Lock, Take & Hide while you shop this holiday season

The Wichita Falls Police Department is reminding residents to keep the Grinch from stealing Christmas this year.

As holiday shopping gets in full swing the WFPD is urging shoppers to follow these tips to keep burglars at bay:

* Lock your vehicle. It takes seconds to break a window, but doing so makes noise – and criminals hate making noise.

* Take your keys and other valuables with you when you leave your vehicle.

* Hide valuables from sight, or take items with you. If a criminal doesn't see anything, they're less likely to break in and will move on.

* Park in areas that are not secluded. Well lit parking lots, with good "sight lines", make it more likely your vehicle is visible to the general public.

* Aftermarket car stereos; consider models with removable faceplates. Take the faceplate with you when you leave your vehicle.

* Record serial numbers of property you may leave inside your vehicle. If stolen, it makes it more likely the suspect, if he tries to pawn, will be identified.

WFPD officials said there is no fool-proof way to prevent all crime but by following these tips you can make it less likely to become a victim of a burglary.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

