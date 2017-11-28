Local organizations participate in Giving Tuesday

Two Wichita Falls non-profit organizations are participating in #GivingTuesday. It is a global day of giving with the power of social media.

Both Auditory Implant Initiative and P.E.T.S. low-cost spay & neuter clinic are taking part and hope to meet their goal by the end of the day.

Other organizations in Wichita Falls that are participating are Child Evangelism Fellowship of West Texas, North Texas Area United Way, and The Red Cross.

