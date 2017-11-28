Home for the Holidays pet adoption event is Saturday

The Wichita Falls Animal Service Center is hosting a community-wide adoption event this Saturday.

It will take place at the Animal Service Center located at 1207 Hatton Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature adoptable dogs and cats.

Santa Claus will also be making a pit stop to interact with children and take some photos.

Every month, Animal Services receives an average of 350 dogs and cats. While some are reclaimed by their owners, a majority remain homeless and in need of a forever home.

For more information about the event, click here. For adoptions inquiries, call (940) 761-8894.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

