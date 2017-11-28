WFPD: Do you recognize burglary suspect(s)

The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for the public if they recognize the following suspect(s) involved in a recent crime.

On November 15, the officers were called out to Sewell Toyota in the 2200 block of Jacksboro Highway in reference to a burglary.

Employees told police when they arrived to work they noticed several things were out of place and a cash register looked like it had been damaged and rummaged through.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a small safe, cash, paperwork and tools were stolen from the business.

Surveillance images of the suspect(s) were released by the WFPD on Tuesday afternoon. If you recognize anyone in these photos or know anything about this crime you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

Between now and Christmas all Crime Stoppers rewards are being increased by $200. When calling reference case #17-110784.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved