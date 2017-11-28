Cooler in Wake of Cold Front

After a high of 76 in Wichita Falls yesterday, today's highs will be near 60, which is considered normal for this time of the year. Our weather will not change much to finish the work week. We're expecting a fair amount of sunshine and light winds. The first weekend of December looks very nice with mostly sunny skies, a south breeze and highs near 70. We have our eye on Monday through Wednesday of next week for cooler temperatures and a chance of rain.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist

