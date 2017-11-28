Temperatures Warm Despite Clouds

Pleasant weather continues and temperatures grow warmer this weekend. Winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere will transport clouds from the Pacific into the southern plains through Sunday. Despite cloudy skies from time to time temperatures will warm to the 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Monday is when a fairly strong cold front will blast into Texoma. We'll see highs in the 70s Monday afternoon, then temperatures will fall Monday night into Tuesday. There's a slight chance of rain Monday night. Much cooler Tuesday, with cloudy skies, strong north winds and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The cooler air will remain through the end of the work week.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist

