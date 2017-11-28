Warming Trend Into the Weekend

Today will play out weather wise much like Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and high in the 60s. Despite an increase in cloud cover through Saturday, temperatures will warm into the weekend. Confidence is high that temperatures will warm to the 70s Saturday, Sunday and probably Monday. Our weather is not expected to change much until Monday into Tuesday when temperatures will fall and rain chances will make a brief appearance. Tuesday will be markedly cooler highs in the 50s and strong north winds.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist

