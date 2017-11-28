Non-Profits raise money on #GivingTuesday

Tuesday marked the sixth year of #GivingTuesday but with many still helping victims of the recent hurricanes, two Wichita Falls non-profits said it's been a difficult year for giving.

Both Auditory Implant Initiative and P.E.T.S. low-cost spay and neuter clinic said money is tight but this global day of giving can make a big difference.

#GvingTuesday is the day the community is encouraged to donate money to any organization who participates.

"Any amount that we can get donated today is going to be doubled so it really doesn't matter," Anibal Guevara, with P.E.T.S. said. "Five dollars has turned into ten dollars several times today already."

Guevara said most volunteers and staff like himself created their own fundraising page on Facebook to make it easier to raise money.

Thanks to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation all #GivingTuesday donations made on Facebook will be doubled.

"We're really trying to reel in the money that way. If we can reach those goals you know that a lot of money will be coming into our place." Guevara said.

Auditory Implant Initiative, another non-profit in Wichita Falls is also participating in this campaign.

"Our goal is to change the world for those with hearing loss through data research and care and collaboration," Charlotte Dameron, executive director for Auditory Implant Initiative said.

However, both said it's been a difficult year.

"There have been many other things like natural disasters happening all over the United States," Dameron said. "They're all very worthy causes and so we do have to share a little bit with them. We are so supportive of the gifts and the donations and the time that we have been given this year."

"Especially in the state of Texas we have a lot of families in Houston and animals. The big thing is not to focus on what we have already done. Its what we need to do now and today is the chance to double everybody's money," Guevara said.

Auditory Implant Initiative hoped to raise at least $2,000 on Tuesday and Guevara's personal goal for this fundraiser was $1,000. For those who want to help out, can visit #GivingTuesday for a list of organizations in Wichita Falls.

