Two hit-and-runs cause brief road shutdown in Wichita Falls

Newschannel 6 is working to learn more about a suspect who is accused of being involved in two hit and runs on Tuesday afternoon.

One of the accidents led to a brief shut-down of a Wichita Falls street.

Officers said the driver collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 21st and Broad before crashing a second time on East Galveston.

Police caught up with the driver, who had left his vehicle at the scene, on Lamar and 15th where he was tased before being taken into custody.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved