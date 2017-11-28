Memorial grows outside home where fire claims two lives

The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating an early morning house fire on the city's south side.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating an early morning house fire on the city's south side.

WFFD at the scene of single-story structure fire (Source: KAUZ)

WFFD at the scene of single-story structure fire (Source: KAUZ)

Family members released the name of the two who lost their lives this morning's in a house fire on Tradewinds Rd. Family members were stopping by throughout the day still in shock.

Family members released the name of the two who lost their lives this morning's in a house fire on Tradewinds Rd. Family members were stopping by throughout the day still in shock.

A small memorial is growing outside a destroyed home in Wichita Falls.

The house went up in flames early Monday morning claiming the lives of a 10-year-old boy and his grandfather.

Flowers and crosses were seen Tuesday afternoon on a tree outside the home on the 4600 block of Tradewinds Road.

The visitation for Brian and Tony Perez will be this Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

The service will be on Monday at 10 a.m. at Life Church on Seymour Highway.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

