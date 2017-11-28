Memorial grows outside home where fire claims two lives - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Memorial grows outside home where fire claims two lives

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A small memorial is growing outside a destroyed home in Wichita Falls. 

The house went up in flames early Monday morning claiming the lives of a 10-year-old boy and his grandfather. 

Flowers and crosses were seen Tuesday afternoon on a tree outside the home on the 4600 block of Tradewinds Road.

The visitation for Brian and Tony Perez will be this Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. 

The service will be on Monday at 10 a.m. at Life Church on Seymour Highway.

