Santa House holds VIP meet and greet

Santa makes a special visit to Wichita falls Tuesday night for a VIP event.

The Santa House opened at the Kell House on Bluff street, giving kiddos some one-on-one time with Santa.

They even went home with a Christmas goodie bag put together by Saint Nick himself.

There was also a fun holiday photo booth, cocoa bar and a smores station.

We caught up with Mrs. Claus who says this is an annual tradition.

“It has been for so many years, and we just love working with the community and love to see the kids come in and the excitement in their eyes,” said Mrs. Claus. “It's just not Christmas unless you come to the Kell House.”

This event was hosted by Santa House Wichita Falls, the Wichita County Heritage Society and Kell House Museum.

