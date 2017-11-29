Texan accused of killing girl, 14, to stop sexual, drug case

HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say a Houston-area man who reported fatally shooting a 14-year-old intruder has been charged with killing the girl to stop her from exposing their alleged sexual encounters.

Harris County court records show 43-year-old Anthony Valle was being held Wednesday on a murder charge. Online records didn't immediately list an attorney for Valle, whose bond was $200,000.

Sheriff's investigators say Valle on July 20 called 911 to report a possible burglary in progress and that he shot an unknown intruder. The body of Layla Ann Ramos was found in his home.

Investigators later determined Valle knew Ramos, had an inappropriate relationship with her and she'd threatened to report their alleged sexual and drug-related misconduct.

Court records didn't immediately list an attorney to speak for Valle, who was arrested Tuesday.

