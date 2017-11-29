WFFD confirm cause of deadly house fire

The Wichita Falls Fire Department is investigating an early morning house fire on the city's south side.

Family members released the name of the two who lost their lives this morning's in a house fire on Tradewinds Rd. Family members were stopping by throughout the day still in shock.

The house went up in flames early Monday morning claiming the lives of a 10-year-old boy and his grandfather.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department released more information about a house fire that claimed the lives of a 10-year-old boy and his grandfather early Monday morning.

The Assistant Fire Marshal confirmed what the family told Newschannel 6 the day the fire happened. He said the cause of the fire was a space heater that was placed too close to combustibles near the south wall of the first bedroom.

Firefighters were called to the scene in the 4600 block of Tradewinds Road around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The home was fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said the home and its contents were a total loss following the fire that took an hour to extinguish.

A memorial is growing outside the home of Tony Perez, 85, and Brian Perez, 10. Services will take place this Saturday.

