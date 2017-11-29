Fort Worth Police welcome rookies with Star Wars inspired video

The Fort Worth Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page welcoming all their wook .. I mean rookies to the department.

The video shows a famous, and hairy, wook .. I did it again .. ROOKIE as a part of their newest class to hit the streets.

The force is strong with this one.

Chewy will likely not be able to stay with the department for long as he will have to re-join his friends when the newest movie featuring the Jedis and the Empire hits theaters on December 15.

We want to wish the FWPD best of luck with their newest recruits to ... the force.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ. All Rights Reserved.