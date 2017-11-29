Wichita Co. seeing low-income healthcare opioid rise

Performer Jim Nabors, perhaps known best from his portrayal of the hayseed character Gomer Pyle from "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Gomer Pyle, USMC," has died.
A Wichita Falls man is raising money to help his cousin's family say their goodbyes in Mexico after his cousin was shot and killed in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
BNSF Railway will begin replacing tracks on both the north and southbound crossings located on Sheppard Access Road. north of Airport Drive under the TX-325 Spur.
A computer glitch has allowed all American Airlines pilots to take vacation time over Christmas week, ABC 7 Reporter Sam Sweeney said.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested the veracity of the videos wasn't a high priority amid concern over national security and strong borders, saying: "Whether it's a real video, the threat is real and that is what the president is talking about."
